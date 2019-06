June 10 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE PLANS TO INTRODUCE A NEW LIQUIDITY PROVIDER PROTECTION FEATURE ON CBOE EDGA EQUITIES EXCHANGE

* CBOE - PROPOSED FEATURE DESIGNED TO PROTECT LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS, ENCOURAGE MARKET MAKING AND NARROW SPREADS FOR INVESTORS

* CBOE - OUTLINED PROTECTION TOOL, WHICH WILL BE INTRODUCED SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, IN SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: