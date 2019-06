BRIEF-Cboe Plans To Introduce New Lead Market Maker Incentive Program

June 14 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE PLANS TO INTRODUCE NEW LEAD MARKET MAKER INCENTIVE PROGRAM FOR ITS CBOE LISTED ETP MARKETPLACE

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - NEW PROGRAM PLANNED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE IN Q3 OF 2019

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - LMMS WOULD POTENTIALLY RECEIVE $10-$200 PER PRODUCT FOR WHICH THEY MEET STANDARD REQUIREMENTS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - LMMS WOULD RECEIVE $12.50-$250 PER PRODUCT FOR WHICH THEY MEET ENHANCED MARKET QUALITY REQUIREMENTS ON A DAILY BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: