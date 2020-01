Jan 22 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE RECEIVES FINAL REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR CBOE MARKET CLOSE

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - NEW MATCHING FACILITY TO PROVIDE COMPETITION TO PRIMARY MARKET CLOSING AUCTIONS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE MARKET CLOSE PLANNED FOR LAUNCH IN EARLY 2020

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - RECEIVED FINAL APPROVAL FROM SEC TO INTRODUCE CBOE MARKET CLOSE ON BZX EXCHANGE