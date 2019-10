Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE TO LAUNCH ORDER BOOK PRIORITY FOR RETAIL INVESTORS ON EDGX EXCHANGE

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO LAUNCH ITS NEW RETAIL PRIORITY PROGRAM ON CBOE EDGX EXCHANGE

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - EXPECTS TO LAUNCH RETAIL PRIORITY IN NOVEMBER