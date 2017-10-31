FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBRE Group completes debt refinancing activities
October 31, 2017 / 8:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-CBRE Group completes debt refinancing activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - CBRE Group Inc

* CBRE Group, Inc. announces completion of debt refinancing activities

* CBRE Group Inc - ‍enters new senior unsecured credit agreement which provides for a five-year $2.8 billion revolving credit facility ​

* CBRE Group Inc - ‍loans under new revolver bear interest at an initial rate equal to LIBOR plus 1.0% with a facility fee of 0.15%​

* CBRE Group Inc - enters ‍new senior unsecured credit agreement, which also provides a five-year $750 million delayed draw term loan facility​

* CBRE Group Inc - ‍company used proceeds from initial drawings on term loan and revolver, together with cash on hand, to pay off existing term loans​

* CBRE Group Inc - ‍loans under new term loan bear interest at an initial rate equal to LIBOR plus 1.15%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

