April 6 (Reuters) - CBRE Group Inc:

* CBRE GROUP INC SAYS CEO ROBERT E. SULENTIC’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $ 8.6 MLN VS $4.96 MLN IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* CBRE GROUP INC SAYS CFO, GLOBAL DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT JAMES R. GROCH'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11 MLN - SEC FILING