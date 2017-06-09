FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-CBRE Group to acquire majority stake in Caledon Capital Management
June 9, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CBRE Group to acquire majority stake in Caledon Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Cbre Group Inc

* CBRE Group, inc. Announces definitive agreement to acquire majority stake in caledon capital management

* CBRE Group inc - ‍caledon will be renamed cbre caledon capital management inc​

* CBRE Group-‍caledon will operate as separate business unit under cbre's independently operated investment management subsidiary, cbre global investors

* Caledon management team will continue to manage business and will maintain significant long-term ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

