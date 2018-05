BRIEF-CBS, CBS Special Committee Issue Statement Regarding Delaware Court Of Chancery Order

May 17 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ISSUE STATEMENT REGARDING DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY ORDER

* CBS - ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD

* CBS SAYS MAY BRING FURTHER LEGAL ACTION TO CHALLENGE ANY ACTIONS BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC THAT “WE CONSIDER TO BE UNLAWFUL”

* CBS - BOARD WILL HOLD MEETING ON THURSDAY TO CONSIDER DECLARING DIVIDEND OF SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK TO COMPANY’S CLASS A, CLASS B STOCKHOLDERS Further company coverage: