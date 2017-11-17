FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CBS Corp announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer
Sections
Featured
Tesla unveils a truck and 'world's fastest production car'
Business
Tesla unveils a truck and 'world's fastest production car'
'There's no going back,' Zimbabwe's party tells Mugabe
World
'There's no going back,' Zimbabwe's party tells Mugabe
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 11:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-CBS Corp announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cbs Corp

* CBS Corporation announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer

* CBS Corp - ‍based on preliminary results, exchange offer was oversubscribed​

* CBS Corp - ‍expects to announce final proration factor following expiration of guaranteed delivery period, which will occur on Nov 20

* CBS Corp - ‍offer to exchange shares of CBS class B stock on a per-share-basis for 5.6796 shares of CBS Radio common stock expired on Nov 16, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.