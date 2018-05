BRIEF-CBS Corp Files Lawsuit Alleging Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By National Amusements

May 14 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE LAWSUIT TO PROTECT AND GIVE VOTING POWER TO STOCKHOLDERS

* CBS CORP - FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

* CBS - LAWSUIT SEEKS TO PREVENT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL MEETING WHERE BOARD CONSIDER DECLARING A DIVIDEND

* CBS - DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%

* CBS - IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS "INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES"