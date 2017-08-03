BRIEF-CBS Corp repositions its advertising sales organization

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* Repositioned its advertising sales organization ​

* Says Jo Ann Ross, who has led CBS television network sales efforts since 2002, has been promoted to president and chief advertising revenue officer

* ‍Dave Morris, previously chief revenue officer, CBS Interactive since 2008, named executive vice president, Advanced Advertising & Client Partnerships​

* David Lawenda, who served as head of U.S., Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook until March 2017, was named EVP, Digital Sales and Sales Strategy​