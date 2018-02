BRIEF-CBS Corp ‍Revenue For Q4 Increased 11 pct To $3.92 Billion​

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cbs Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 11% TO A RECORD $3.92 BILLION​

* QTRLY ENTERTAINMENT REVENUE $‍2,818​ MILLION VERSUS $2,394 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE CHARGE OF $129 MILLION IN ASSOCIATED WITH ENACTMENT OF FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION

* ‍RECORDED A ONE-TIME ACCOUNTING CHARGE OF $352 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 RELATED TO GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT​

* ‍DURING Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $500 MILLION TO PREFUND ITS QUALIFIED PLANS​

* SEES 2018 ‍REVENUE GROWTH IN HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS AND EPS GROWTH IN HIGH TEENS​

* QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $‍1,745​ MILLION VERSUS $1,796 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ‍ADVERTISING REVENUE DOWN 3% DUE TO RECORD POLITICAL ADVERTISING SALES IN Q4 2016​

* QTRLY ‍ADVERTISING REVENUE DOWN 3% DUE TO RECORD POLITICAL ADVERTISING SALES IN Q4 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.14, REVENUE VIEW $3.70 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S