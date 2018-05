BRIEF-CBS Corp Says NAI Delivered Purported Action By Written Consent

May 22 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* CBS CORP - ON MAY 16, NAI DELIVERED PURPORTED ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT THAT NAI CLAIMED EFFECTED SOME AMENDMENTS TO CBS’S AMENDED & RESTATED BYLAWS

* CBS CORP SAYS INTENDS TO CHALLENGE PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS - SEC FILING

* CBS CORP - BELIEVES PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS ARE “INVALID UNDER DELAWARE LAW”

* CBS CORP - NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID

* CBS - IT BELIEVES DETERMINATION BY BOARD TO DECLARE A PRO RATA DIVIDEND, CONTINGENT ON DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL, WAS NOT SUBJECT TO NAI'S BYLAW AMENDMENTS