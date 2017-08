July 13 (Reuters) - CBS Corp

* CBS News says co, BBC News announce new editorial, newsgathering relationship

* ‍CBS News - sharing of content between CBS News, BBC News will begin immediately; additional newsgathering components to be rolled out in coming months​

* CBS News - new deal allows co, BBC to share video, editorial content, additional newsgathering resources in New York, London, Washington, around world Source text: (bit.ly/2sTMiSL) Further company coverage: