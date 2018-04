April 4 (Reuters) -

* CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED - CNBC, CITING SOURCES

* VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID - CNBC, CITING SOURCES

* VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION - CNBC, CITING SOURCES