2 months ago
BRIEF-CBS, Sinclair Broadcast Group announce affiliation agreement renewals
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CBS, Sinclair Broadcast Group announce affiliation agreement renewals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* CBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc announce affiliation agreement renewals

* New deal also includes renewal of participation in CBS all access

* Sinclair & CBS agreed to assign Tribune's CBS affiliation agreements to Sinclair upon planned closing of merger

* Announced a multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for four of its owned or operated stations​

* Deal renews agreements for KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah; Keye in Austin, Texas; WSBT in South Bend, Ind.; WGFL in Gainesville, Fla Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

