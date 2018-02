BRIEF-CBS To Spend About $800 Mln To $1 Bln On Stock Buyback in 2018 - Conf Call

Feb 15 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* OUR BOOK TAX RATE IS GOING TO BE LOWERED TO ABOUT 24 PERCENT - CONF CALL‍​

* EXPECT TO SPEND ABOUT $800 MILLION TO $1 BILLION REPURCHASING OUR STOCK IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* WILL TAKE MONEY SPENT ON THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL AND REINVEST IT IN REGULAR PROGRAMMING - CONF CALL‍​

* LOSING THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL HAS NO AFFECT ON RETRANS REVENUE - CONF CALL‍​

* EXPECTS POLITICAL ADS TO SURPASS 2016 THIS YEAR - CONF CALL‍​

* CBS ALL ACCESS AND SHOWTIME ONLINE STREAMING SERVICES ARE 50/50 IN TERMS OF SUBS - CONF CALL‍​