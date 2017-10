Oct 30 (Reuters) - CBZ HOLDINGS LTD:

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.25644 CENTS PER SHARE FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, WHICH WILL BE PAID ON OR ABOUT NOV 17‍​ Source: bit.ly/2gNCOUE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)