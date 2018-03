March 16 (Reuters) - Cbz Holdings Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF $27.1 MILLION VERSUS $28.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $75.6 MILLION VERSUS $81.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* BOARD HAS PROPOSED DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF $1,762,371 Source: bit.ly/2Iw56PR Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)