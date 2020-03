March 12 (Reuters) - C&C Group PLC:

* C&C GROUP PLC TRADING STATEMENT

* ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF ABOVE 10% IS IN LINE WITH GROUP’S STATED GUIDANCE FOR FY20

* PROCESS TO APPOINT A NEW CEO IS PROGRESSING

* REAFFIRMS ITS MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE FOR GROUP OF MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

* GUIDANCE ASSUMES NO MATERIAL OR PROLONGED IMPACT FROM COVID-19