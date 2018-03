BRIEF-C&C Group Says FY ‍Trading Broadly In Line With Management Expectations

March 13 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc:

* ‍TRADING FOR 12 MONTHS TO 28 FEBRUARY​ AND CASH GENERATION WAS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* ‍GROUP OPERATING PROFIT IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AROUND EUR 86 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR​

* FY ‍CASH CONVERSION IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN OUR GUIDANCE RANGE AT C.60% OF EBITDA​

* ‍IN IRELAND, TRADING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS HIGHLY COMPETITIVE​

* ‍WHILE COMPETITIVE PRESSURES REMAIN IN IRELAND, EXPECT PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE NEXT YEAR​

* ‍INTRODUCTION OF MINIMUM UNIT PRICING OF ALCOHOL IN SCOTLAND THIS YEAR MAY RESULT IN SOME SHORT-TERM MARKET DISRUPTION​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR UK HIGH STREET AND CONSUMER SPENDING REMAINS CHALLENGING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: