BRIEF-C&C Group Says In Talks To Buy Matthew Clark Bibendum

April 4 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc:

* ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM

* ‍WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION IS CONDITIONAL UPON APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS TO CONVIVIALITY BRANDS LIMITED

* C&C’S INVESTMENT WILL BE FUNDED FROM EXISTING C&C FACILITIES

* CONSIDERATION FOR SHARES WILL BE A NOMINAL SUM, AND C&C WILL PROVIDE SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT ON-GOING WORKING CAPITAL

* AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)