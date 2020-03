BRIEF-C&C Group Says Supply Chain, Production Network Remains Operational

March 20 (Reuters) - C&C Group PLC:

* C&C GROUP - STATEMENT RE COVID-19 UPDATE

* C&C GROUP PLC - GROUP’S SUPPLY CHAIN AND PRODUCTION NETWORK REMAINS FULLY OPERATIONAL

* C&C GROUP PLC - NOW CLEAR THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP PERFORMANCE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR (‘FY21’)

* C&C GROUP PLC - EXPECT A MATERIAL REDUCTION TO OUR PRIOR EXPECTATIONS FOR FY21

* C&C GROUP PLC - NET DEBT/EBITDA WAS BELOW OUR TARGET 2.0X AT 29(TH) FEBRUARY 2020 AND INCLUDED C. EUR 137 MILLION (UNAUDITED) OF CASH ON HAND