FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-C&C H1 profits down, says underlying performance resilient
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 26, 2017 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-C&C H1 profits down, says underlying performance resilient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* ‍H1 net revenues down 4 pct to 273.1 mln euros on constant fx​

* ‍H1 operating profits broadly unchanged at 50.5 mln euros, down 4.9 pct on constant fx​

* ‍Operating margins increased 40bps to 18.5 pct driven by improving business mix and efficiency savings​

* ‍Interim dividend increase of 5 pct to 5.21 euro cents per share​

* CEO says ‍much of our underlying performance has been resilient despite unpredictable trading patterns.​

* ‍Volatile market conditions remain across industry, irish trading marginally slower than expected in H2​

* ‍GB businesses have made a solid start to second half of financial year​

* Confident iniitiatives ‍will return business to growth and deliver enhanced shareholder value over medium term​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.