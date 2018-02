BRIEF-CCA Industries Announces Entering Into A $6,000,000 Credit Facility

Feb 9 (Reuters) - CCA Industries Inc:

* CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES ENTERING INTO A $6,000,000 CREDIT FACILITY

* CCA INDUSTRIES - ‍CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES A TERM LOAN IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.5 MILLION AND REVOLVING LOAN UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $4.5 MILLION

* CCA INDUSTRIES - ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT FACILITY WITH PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, ON FEB 5 TO PAY OFF CO‘S EXISTING DEBT AND FOR OTHERS

* CCA INDUSTRIES INC - COMMITMENT UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS FOR THREE YEARS AND EXPIRES FEBRUARY 5, 2021