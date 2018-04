April 16 (Reuters) - CCA Industries Inc:

* CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS NET LOSS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2018

* CCA INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45

* CCA INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $4.0 MILLION VERSUS $4.3 MILLION