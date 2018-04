April 3 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* MARCH 2018 REVENUE AT 254.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 19.3 PERCENT YOY

* PRELIM Q1 REVENUE AT OVER 692.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3.8% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)