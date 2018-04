April 11 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SIGNS CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT WITH ADLER INTERNATIONAL SP. Z O.O. (ADLER) TO BUY ORGANIZED PART OF ADLER

* UNDER AGREEMENT CO TO BUY BUSINESS THAT RUNS 41 AGENCY STORES UNDER CCC BRAND IN POLAND AND HAS 4 STORES IN PREPARATION PHASE

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO 68.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* DEAL REQUIRES OBTAINING CONSENT OF POLAND'S OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK)