April 25 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SIGNS DEAL AND THROUGH ITS UNIT BUYS 100% OF SHOE EXPRESS SA BASED IN ROMANIA FOR EUR 33 MILLION

* SHOE EXPRESS RUNS ALL STORES UNDER CCC BRAND IN ROMANIA

* TILL NOW STORES OPERATED UNDER FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH CO

* CO INFORMED ABOUT NON-BINDING TERM SHEET ON DEAL IN DECEMBER, 2017