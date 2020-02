Feb 25 (Reuters) - CCK Consolidated Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 173.3 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 151.9 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4 MILLION RGT

* COMING FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE A CHALLENGING ONE FOR THE GROUP

* WILL CONTINUE EXPANDING NETWORK OF RETAIL STORES IN 2020