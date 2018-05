BRIEF-CCL Industries Announces Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.69

May 8 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc:

* CCL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 SALES C$1.227 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$1.2 BILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.69

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 3.8% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN QUARTER

* TREOFAN AMERICAS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY JUNE UPON RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS

* FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.02 ON EARNINGS PER CLASS B SHARE FOR Q1 OF 2018

* “AT TODAY’S CANADIAN DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATES, CURRENCY TRANSLATION WOULD BE A MODEST TAILWIND, IF SUSTAINED, FOR Q2 OF 2018” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: