Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* ‍CCLA SAYS CCLA, GIC ENTER INTO MX$5.5 BILLION JV TO DEVELOP, OPERATE MULTI-FAMILY BUILDINGS ACROSS MAJOR MEXICAN MARKETS​

* ‍CCLA SAYS JV AIMS TO DEVELOP PORTFOLIO OF MID TO HIGH-RISE BUILDINGS, WITH EACH COMPRISED OF ABOUT 250 TO 400 RENTAL UNITS​ Source text for Eikon: