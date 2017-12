Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ccm Duopharma Biotech Bhd:

* NORMALA BINTI ABDUL SAMAD RESIGNED AS NON INDEPENDENT & NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN‍​

* ‍LEONARD ARIFF BIN ABDUL SHATAR​ APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR‍​

* ‍SITI SA'DIAH BINTI SH BAKIR​ REDESIGNATED TO CHAIRMAN