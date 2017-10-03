FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CCMP Capital Advisors and Jamieson Wellness increases size of previously announced secondary offering
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-CCMP Capital Advisors and Jamieson Wellness increases size of previously announced secondary offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc

* CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announce increase to previously announced secondary bought deal financing to C$241 million

* Jamieson Wellness - increased size of previously announced secondary offering to 13.0 mln common shares at a price of $18.50/common share​

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - ‍company reaffirmed its outlook that was included in its Q2 management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.