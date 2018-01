Jan 23 (Reuters) - CCOOP Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY WHOLESALE AND RETAIL RELATED ASSETS VIA SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HNA GROUP‘S COMMERCIAL ARM IS ASSISTING COMPANY‘S ASSET RESTRUCTURING

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2G7aAPY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)