Feb 12 (Reuters) - CCP Technologies Ltd:

* CCP TECHNOLOGIES LTD - CORONAVIRUS IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON PROGRESS OF CO’S CHINA BUSINESS

* CCP TECHNOLOGIES LTD - PRODUCTION OF IOT DEVICES IS ALSO UNAFFECTED AS DEVICES ARE CURRENTLY DESIGNED & PRODUCED IN INDIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)