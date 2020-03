March 30 (Reuters) - CCT Fortis Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$1,097 MILLION VERSUS HK$919 MILLION

* CONFIRM NO MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE IN FINANCIAL POSITION OR OPERATION OF GROUP DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK UP TO MARCH 30

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS AFTER YEAR END HAS DISRUPTED OPERATIONS OF XINJIANG PROJECT TO CERTAIN EXTENT

* PERFORMANCE OF XINJIANG PROJECT MAY BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED IN 2020