BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group Announces JV Agreement and A Potential Acquisition

April 20 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* CHANGSHA XINGWANG AND UNIT ENTER AGREEMENT TO COOPERATE IN POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION UNDER COOPERATION AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE RMB900 MILLION

* YI YUE AND HUNAN HONGKAI AGREED TO FORM JOINT VENTURE FOR ACQUISITION OF PROJECT COMPANY

* YI YUE AND HUNAN HONGKAI TO CONTRIBUTE RMB4.8 MILLION AND RMB250,000 , RESPECTIVELY TO JV

* YI YUE AND HUNAN HONGKAI TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS’ LOAN OF VENTURERMB895 MILLION TO JOINT

* UPON COMPLETION OF ACQUISITON , YI YUE & HUNAN HONGKAI TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS' LOAN OF RMB895 MILLION TO JV