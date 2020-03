March 20 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* BOARD PROPOSED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.82 PER SHARE

* FOR YEAR PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ABOUT RMB1.71799 BILLION, UP 20.95%

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON GROUP EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY LITTLE

* FY TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO ABOUT RMB18 BILLION, UP ABOUT 45.46%

* FY CONTRACTED SALES RMB50.78 BILLION, UP 104.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: