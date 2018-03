March 23 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30 CENTS PER SHARE​

* C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT -FY GROUP’S TOTAL REVENUE ROSE BY ABOUT RMB3.13357 BILLION YEAR ON YEAR TO APPROXIMATELY RMB3.23768 BILLION

* FY PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF CO RMB329.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB28.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: