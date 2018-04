April 3 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* UNIT C&D PROPERTY AGREED TO BUY 100% STAKE IN HUIJIA FOR RMB37.6 MILLION

* ‍C&D REAL ESTATE AND XIAMEN LIYUAN AGREED TO SELL 100% STAKE IN YIJIAYUAN TO C&D PROPERTY​ FOR RMB75.9 MILLION