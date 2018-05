May 3 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* YI YUE AND SHANGHAI GUIQIANG TO ESTABLISH LIANJIANG ZHAOCHANG, FOR ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS

* YI YUE AND SHANGHAI GUIQIANG TO OWN 71% & 29% EQUITY INTERESTS IN LIANGJIANG ZHAOCHANG, RESPECTIVELY