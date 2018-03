March 19 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* PROSPER WEALTH INTERNATIONAL TO SELL ITS 100% INTERESTS OF FULLSHARE HEALTHCARE FOR RMB1.1 MILLION

* ‍YI YUE TO PROVIDE FUND TO FULLSHARE HEALTHCARE TO REPAY SHAREHOLDER’S LOAN OF RMB169 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: