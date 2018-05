May 3 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* SHENZHEN ANCHUANG AGREED TO SELL TO FUJIAN ZHONGGENG 71.6% EQUITY INTERESTS IN SHENZHEN SHENGYI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

* CASH CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION PAYABLE BY YI YUE TO SHENZHEN ANCHUANG SHALL BE RMB46.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: