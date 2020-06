BRIEF-CDA Plans To Reopen All Leisure Parks By July 1

June 12 (Reuters) - Compagnie des Alpes SA:

* GETS READY TO RE-OPEN ITS PARKS

* AS OF JULY 1, ALL COMPAGNIE DES ALPES LEISURE PARKS WILL BE OPEN

* FUTUROSCOPE AND CHAPLIN’S WORLD REOPEN FROM JUNE 13

* PARC ASTÉRIX TO REOPEN 15 JUNE, GRÉVIN PARIS ON 18 JUNE AND WALIBI RHÔNE-ALPES ON 20 JUNE

* IF ILE-DE-FRANCE REGION GOES INTO GREEN ZONE ON JUNE 22, FRANCE MINIATURE WILL RE-OPEN AS OF JUNE 26

* BELGIUM SITES (WALIBI BELGIUM AND L’AQUALIBI, BELLEWAERDE AND ITS AQUAPARK): AUTHORITIES RECENTLY AGREED REOPENING ON JULY 1

* SKI RESORTS: FIRST VILLAGE OF LA PLAGNE WILL OPEN ON JUNE 13, OTHERS BETWEEN JUNE 27 AND JULY 4

* SKI RESORTS: TIGNES TO OPEN ON JUNE 27 AND FINALLY LES ARCS, LES MENUIRES AND MÉRIBEL AS WELL AS ALL GRAND MASSIF STATIONS ON JULY 4