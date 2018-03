March 27 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:

* CDB AVIATION AND SPICEJET SIGN LEASE AGREEMENT FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

* ‍CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC - ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: