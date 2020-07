BRIEF-CDC Develops Operational Considerations To Help Contain Covid-19 In Non-U.S. Healthcare Settings

July 8 (Reuters) - CDC:

* CDC- DEVELOPED OPERATIONAL CONSIDERATIONS TO HELP CONTAIN AND PREVENT COVID-19 IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES IN NON-U.S. SETTINGS

* CDC SAYS NON U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS MUST FOCUS ON TRIAGE OF PATIENTS UPON INITIAL ENCOUNTER AT A HEALTHCARE FACILITY

* CDC SAYS NON U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS MUST FOCUS ON LIMITING ENTRY OF HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND VISITORS WITH SUSPECTED COVID-19

* CDC SAYS NON U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS MUST FOCUS ON IDENTIFICATION AND ISOLATION OF INPATIENTS WITH SUSPECTED COVID-19 Source text: (bit.ly/3ecoIaH)