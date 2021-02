Feb 17 (Reuters) -

* CDC DIRECTOR SAYS IF THERE IS STILL VIRUS CIRCULATING IN HUGE VOLUMES IN OTHER COUNTRIES AND PARTS OF THE WORLD, THAT CONTINUES TO BE A THREAT TO VACCINE EFFICACY: JAMA NETWORK EVENT

* IF THESE VARIANTS ARE MORE TRANSMISSIBLE, THAT MEANS WE HAVE A HIGHER BAR FOR HERD IMMUNITY - CDC DIRECTOR

* CDC DIRECTOR SAID TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS VARIANTS, PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID DOMESTIC TRAVEL Source text for Eikon: