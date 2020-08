Aug 26 (Reuters) - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* CDC PROPOSES THE PRIORITIZATION OF HEALTHCARE PERSONNEL, ESSENTIAL WORKERS, OLDER ADULTS AND PEOPLE WITH UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS TO FIRST RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE - CDC’S ACIP MEETING

* CDC ESTIMATES ABOUT 17 TO 20 MILLION HEALTHCRE PERSONNEL WOULD NEED A COVID-19 VACCINE - CDC’S ACIP MEETING