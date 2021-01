BRIEF-CDC Expands Negative COVID-19 Test Requirement To All Air Passengers Entering U.S.

Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* CDC EXPANDS NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIREMENT TO ALL AIR PASSENGERS ENTERING THE UNITED STATES

* CDC EXPANDS NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIREMENT TO ALL AIR PASSENGERS ENTERING THE UNITED STATES

* CDC SAYS AIR PASSENGERS ARE REQUIRED TO GET A VIRAL TEST (A TEST FOR CURRENT INFECTION) WITHIN 3 DAYS BEFORE THEIR FLIGHT TO U.S. DEPARTS

* CDC - AIRLINES MUST CONFIRM NEGATIVE TEST RESULT FOR ALL PASSENGERS OR DOCUMENTATION OF RECOVERY BEFORE THEY BOARD Source text: (bit.ly/2LHUvYk)